Valmark Advisers Inc. Purchases 6,644 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,174 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,644 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $2,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 35,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 7,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $36.59 on Thursday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $27.40 and a 1 year high of $36.73. The firm has a market cap of $32.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.95.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.