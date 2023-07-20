Valmark Advisers Inc. Reduces Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Valmark Advisers Inc. lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,435 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 243,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,649,000 after purchasing an additional 5,910 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 10,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. DDFG Inc bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,319,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.86% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $183.68 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $181.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.82. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $150.57 and a twelve month high of $191.36.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

