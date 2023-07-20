Valmark Advisers Inc. Sells 1,817 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Valmark Advisers Inc. decreased its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 130,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,817 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $1,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 37.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in KeyCorp by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,183,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,543,000 after acquiring an additional 135,193 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its position in KeyCorp by 177.0% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 525,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,750,000 after acquiring an additional 335,457 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 10.6% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 212,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,757,000 after purchasing an additional 20,384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

Insider Transactions at KeyCorp

In other KeyCorp news, insider Andrew J. Paine III purchased 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.78 per share, with a total value of $733,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 335,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,280,348.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Andrew J. Paine III acquired 75,000 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.78 per share, for a total transaction of $733,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 335,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,280,348.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Victor B. Alexander bought 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.83 per share, for a total transaction of $100,555.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 117,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,386,428.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 85,700 shares of company stock worth $857,507. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KeyCorp Price Performance

NYSE:KEY opened at $11.41 on Thursday. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $8.53 and a 52-week high of $20.30. The company has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.37.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 19.09%. The business’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 28th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.19%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is 46.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on KEY shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on KeyCorp from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $11.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.57.

KeyCorp Profile

(Free Report)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.