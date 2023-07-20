Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) Shares Gap Up to $46.10

Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $46.10, but opened at $47.22. Value Line shares last traded at $56.67, with a volume of 5,247 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Value Line in a research note on Saturday, July 15th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Value Line Stock Up 19.2 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.47. The stock has a market cap of $518.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12 and a beta of 0.57.

Value Line Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Value Line

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This is an increase from Value Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Value Line’s payout ratio is 59.57%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VALU. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Value Line by 627.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Value Line by 634.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in Value Line by 72.5% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in Value Line by 51.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Value Line by 165.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. 6.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Value Line Company Profile

Value Line, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications primarily in the United States. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), and options.

