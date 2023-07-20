Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Bought by Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC

Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,493 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 3.5% of Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 303.2% in the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

VWO stock opened at $41.62 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.61. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $34.88 and a twelve month high of $43.22. The stock has a market cap of $74.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

