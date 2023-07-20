Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Waldron Private Wealth LLC

Waldron Private Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 65.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 151,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 283,236 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 303.2% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VWO stock opened at $41.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $73.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $34.88 and a 1-year high of $43.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.61.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

