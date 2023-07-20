Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Bought by Round Rock Advisors LLC

Round Rock Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,417 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 7.3% of Round Rock Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Round Rock Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $19,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 795.8% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Family CFO Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Family CFO Inc now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VO stock traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $226.76. 158,960 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 647,241. The stock has a market cap of $55.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $182.88 and a fifty-two week high of $228.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $214.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.34.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

