Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) is JNBA Financial Advisors’ 6th Largest Position

JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 28.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 346,275 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 76,814 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises 3.4% of JNBA Financial Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. JNBA Financial Advisors owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $26,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BSV. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Scott Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Scott Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $75.82 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.03 and a twelve month high of $77.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.94.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.