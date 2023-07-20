Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Crestone Asset Management LLC

Crestone Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 35.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Crestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MAS Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 16,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,641,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 98.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 465,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,030,000 after buying an additional 230,835 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 36,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,695,000 after buying an additional 2,860 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 310,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,889,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189 shares during the period.

Shares of VB opened at $207.61 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $193.73 and its 200-day moving average is $192.40. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $168.65 and a fifty-two week high of $210.00.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

