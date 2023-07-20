Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Stock Position Raised by Mayport LLC

Mayport LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,689 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for 1.1% of Mayport LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Mayport LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VB. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 210.3% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $36,000.

Shares of VB traded down $1.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $205.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,599. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $168.65 and a 1 year high of $210.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $193.73 and a 200 day moving average of $192.40. The company has a market cap of $46.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

