Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Sets New 1-Year High at $415.57

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $415.57 and last traded at $415.45, with a volume of 854386 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $414.21.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $317.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $396.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $379.31.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Day & Ennis LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Rodgers & Associates LTD increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.0% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 81,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,213,000 after acquiring an additional 8,110 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,971,000 after acquiring an additional 2,590 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.