Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stock Position Boosted by Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 19.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 506,284 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 80,680 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 14.3% of Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. owned 0.07% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $187,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,080,437,000 after acquiring an additional 136,727,341 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,225,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,457,449,000 after buying an additional 479,607 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,765,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,836,443,000 after purchasing an additional 806,085 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,988,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,157,903,000 after acquiring an additional 107,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,059,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,264,000 after purchasing an additional 327,632 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $418.02. The company had a trading volume of 542,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,734,751. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $396.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $379.31. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $319.87 and a 52-week high of $419.37. The stock has a market cap of $317.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

