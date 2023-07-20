Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) is Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s 3rd Largest Position

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 37.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,493,955 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 955,092 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF accounts for 3.1% of Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd owned approximately 0.35% of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF worth $170,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BNDX. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 14,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Refined Wealth Management increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Refined Wealth Management now owns 357,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,501,000 after buying an additional 7,028 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,693,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 110,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 58,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,875,000 after acquiring an additional 8,155 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BNDX opened at $48.90 on Thursday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $46.87 and a 52 week high of $51.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.76.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.