Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is Mayport LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Mayport LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 30.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,393 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,507 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 5.2% of Mayport LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Mayport LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $8,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Lantz Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 36,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,354,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 301,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,532,000 after acquiring an additional 13,796 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 131,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,837,000 after acquiring an additional 23,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $226.15. 779,878 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,962,490. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $227.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $214.68 and its 200 day moving average is $206.00.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

