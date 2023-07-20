Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) Forecasted to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Free Report) (TSE:VET) – Atb Cap Markets lowered their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Vermilion Energy in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 17th. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.36. The consensus estimate for Vermilion Energy’s current full-year earnings is $2.24 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Vermilion Energy’s FY2023 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.19 EPS.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Free Report) (TSE:VET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $408.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.17 million. Vermilion Energy had a net margin of 43.59% and a return on equity of 25.51%.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities lowered shares of Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th.

NYSE:VET opened at $12.97 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.22. Vermilion Energy has a 1-year low of $10.75 and a 1-year high of $30.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 2.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.0734 dividend. This is an increase from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Vermilion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 4.55%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Vermilion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Vermilion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 8,245.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vermilion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vermilion Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.33% of the company’s stock.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 82% working interest in 796,648 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 384,237 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 149,043 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 258,125 net acres of developed land and 100% working interest in 106,993 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 1,604,206 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 107,351 net developed acres and 1,549,929 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,374 net acres land in Croatia; 614,625 net acres land in Hungary; and 97,907 net acres land in Slovakia.

