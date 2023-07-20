Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) Stock Position Lifted by Torray Investment Partners LLC

Torray Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,752 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Verra Mobility worth $1,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 174.4% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 63,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 40,517 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Verra Mobility in the 1st quarter worth approximately $266,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp bought a new stake in Verra Mobility during the first quarter valued at about $2,115,000. Oak Family Advisors LLC raised its stake in Verra Mobility by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 319,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,404,000 after purchasing an additional 31,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 273.4% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 221,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,744,000 after purchasing an additional 161,998 shares during the period.

Get Verra Mobility alerts:

Verra Mobility Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ VRRM traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.49. The company had a trading volume of 149,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,611,971. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.17 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.83 and its 200-day moving average is $17.11. Verra Mobility Co. has a 1-year low of $12.76 and a 1-year high of $20.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Verra Mobility ( NASDAQ:VRRM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 69.16% and a net margin of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $191.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.85 million. On average, analysts expect that Verra Mobility Co. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Verra Mobility from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday.

Insider Activity

In other Verra Mobility news, EVP Steve Lalla sold 48,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total value of $834,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,633.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Verra Mobility Company Profile

(Free Report)

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Verra Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verra Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.