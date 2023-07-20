VIBE (VIBE) Trading 3.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

VIBE (VIBE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 20th. One VIBE token can currently be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. VIBE has a total market capitalization of $314,485.70 and $44.69 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, VIBE has traded up 3.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

VIBE Profile

VIBE’s launch date was July 19th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 tokens. The official website for VIBE is www.vibehub.io. The Reddit community for VIBE is https://reddit.com/r/vibehub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VIBE’s official Twitter account is @vibehubvr and its Facebook page is accessible here.

VIBE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VIBEHub unites Virtual/Augmented Reality with blockchain technology. It is an Ethereum-based Virtual reality platform which incorporates several marketplaces and hubs. The VIBE token will serve as the common currency on all the platform’s marketplaces.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIBE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIBE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VIBE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

