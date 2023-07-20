Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,581,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 221,999 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $277,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,102 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,781 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,654 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,789 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Finally, CM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 1st quarter valued at $1,259,000. 73.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:JBHT traded down $2.66 on Thursday, reaching $192.57. 311,863 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 734,109. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $175.63 and a 200-day moving average of $178.21. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $156.28 and a 52-week high of $200.64.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.09). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 25.85% and a net margin of 6.35%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.09%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JBHT. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $195.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.73.

In other news, CFO John Kuhlow sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.05, for a total transaction of $616,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,744,831.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.30, for a total value of $210,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,113. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Kuhlow sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.05, for a total value of $616,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,744,831.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

