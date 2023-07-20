Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 895,612 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,032,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 895,612 shares during the quarter. Progressive makes up 0.6% of Victory Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.69% of Progressive worth $576,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Markel Corp raised its position in Progressive by 4.1% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 750,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $85,578,000 after acquiring an additional 29,750 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in Progressive by 0.8% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 49,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,595,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Progressive by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 8.0% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Progressive by 103.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 3,571 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.55, for a total value of $1,530,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 333,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,538,817.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.79, for a total transaction of $128,144.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,251 shares in the company, valued at $3,754,915.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.55, for a total transaction of $1,530,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 333,507 shares in the company, valued at $42,538,817.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,930 shares of company stock worth $3,240,465 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Progressive Stock Up 3.8 %

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PGR shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $143.00 price target on shares of Progressive in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Barclays decreased their price target on Progressive from $120.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Progressive from $123.00 to $106.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Progressive from $198.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Progressive from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.13.

Shares of PGR stock traded up $4.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $122.66. 1,101,888 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,775,727. The company has a market capitalization of $71.80 billion, a PE ratio of 40.49, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.50. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $109.42 and a 52 week high of $149.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $129.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is 13.70%.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Articles

