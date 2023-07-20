Vigilant Capital Management LLC Has $39.05 Million Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,623 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 3,113 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 3.2% of Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $39,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,683 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,939,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 10,095 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,771,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Mill Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC now owns 42,538 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $20,103,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. Davidson Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,977 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,894 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $7,511,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $503.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $468.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.66. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $445.68 and a 52 week high of $558.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $479.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $485.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $92.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.97 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 6.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 19th were given a dividend of $1.88 per share. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen dropped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $562.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Loop Capital lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $610.00 to $580.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. UBS Group upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $510.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $591.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $584.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total transaction of $3,002,938.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,199,084.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total value of $488,456.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,019,764.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total value of $3,002,938.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,564 shares in the company, valued at $42,199,084.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,852 shares of company stock valued at $4,313,962. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Further Reading

