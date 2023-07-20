Vigilant Capital Management LLC Invests $26,000 in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. DCF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $912,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 22.6% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IBB opened at $130.41 on Thursday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1-year low of $113.37 and a 1-year high of $138.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $128.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.12.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a $0.0062 dividend. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

