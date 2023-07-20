Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) PT Lowered to $22.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $32.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price points to a potential upside of 72.55% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on VIR. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered Vir Biotechnology from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. SVB Securities lowered their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

NASDAQ:VIR traded down $10.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.75. The stock had a trading volume of 10,567,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 984,943. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.02 and its 200 day moving average is $25.18. Vir Biotechnology has a fifty-two week low of $12.56 and a fifty-two week high of $31.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.55 and a beta of 0.20.

Vir Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:VIR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $63.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.10 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 94.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology will post -3.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 305,393 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.78, for a total value of $7,873,031.54. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,904,799 shares in the company, valued at $461,585,718.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total value of $443,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,315,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,436,555.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 305,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.78, for a total transaction of $7,873,031.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,904,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,585,718.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 994,457 shares of company stock worth $25,759,235 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIR. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 25,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 52,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 14.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 0.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 85,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. 65.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

