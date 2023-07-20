Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:JOET) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:JOET – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 17.2% from the June 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JOET. Cutler Group LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC now owns 345,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,933,000 after buying an additional 53,607 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 78,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 12,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000.

Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF Price Performance

Shares of JOET traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $29.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,073. Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $24.25 and a 1-year high of $29.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.47.

