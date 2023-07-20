voxeljet (NYSE:VJET) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of voxeljet (NYSE:VJET – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Separately, Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on voxeljet from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th.
voxeljet Trading Down 1.1 %
VJET opened at $1.74 on Tuesday. voxeljet has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $7.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.95.
About voxeljet
voxeljet AG provides three-dimensional (3D) printers and on-demand parts services to industrial and commercial customers in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates in two segments, Systems and Services. The Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells 3D printers.
