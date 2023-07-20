Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $5.20

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.20 and traded as high as $5.37. Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund shares last traded at $5.29, with a volume of 49,006 shares trading hands.
Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund Stock Down 0.8 %
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.29.
Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.
Institutional Trading of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund
Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund Company Profile
Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by ING Investment Management Advisors B.V. and Voya Investments, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund
- American Airlines Beats Earnings, Thinking Of Buying?
- Is This The Top For D.R. Horton Stock?
- 3 Undervalued Large-Cap Stocks That Won’t Be for Long
- Johnson & Johnson’s Inflection Point: What it Means for Investors
- Should You Buy the Dip as Tides Change at Taiwan Semiconductor?
Receive News & Ratings for Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.