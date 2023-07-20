Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $5.20

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHDGet Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.20 and traded as high as $5.37. Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund shares last traded at $5.29, with a volume of 49,006 shares trading hands.

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund Stock Down 0.8 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.29.

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

Institutional Trading of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Round Rock Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund during the first quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 20,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter.

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund Company Profile

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by ING Investment Management Advisors B.V. and Voya Investments, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

Further Reading

