W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRBGet Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The insurance provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.02, RTT News reports. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

WRB traded up $1.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $61.64. 2,335,185 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,574,000. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.33 and its 200 day moving average is $62.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. W. R. Berkley has a 12 month low of $55.50 and a 12 month high of $76.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. This is a boost from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is 11.31%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WRB. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 427.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,899,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $790,947,000 after purchasing an additional 8,831,553 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,331,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,620,232,000 after purchasing an additional 8,664,707 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,940,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $795,136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,732,333 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 4th quarter worth about $199,140,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 119.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,377,556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $224,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.96% of the company’s stock.

WRB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $85.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, W. R. Berkley has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.64.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

