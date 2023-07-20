W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The insurance provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.02, RTT News reports. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
WRB traded up $1.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $61.64. 2,335,185 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,574,000. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.33 and its 200 day moving average is $62.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. W. R. Berkley has a 12 month low of $55.50 and a 12 month high of $76.99.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. This is a boost from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is 11.31%.
WRB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $85.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, W. R. Berkley has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.64.
W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.
