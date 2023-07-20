Waldron Private Wealth LLC Acquires 3,220 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 18.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,855 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,220 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $2,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Rebalance LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $96.17 on Thursday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $80.27 and a 52-week high of $108.84. The stock has a market cap of $140.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $96.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.14.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RTX shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research raised Raytheon Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $116.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.88.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

