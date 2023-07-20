Waldron Private Wealth LLC Buys 8,800 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,501 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $412,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,028 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,048,000 after buying an additional 4,202 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,164,226 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $82,046,000 after purchasing an additional 89,685 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth about $311,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Comcast by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,087 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $42.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.05. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $43.72. The company has a market capitalization of $178.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.00.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.34 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 87.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CMCSA. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. UBS Group raised their target price on Comcast from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays raised their target price on Comcast from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Comcast in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.38.

Comcast Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.