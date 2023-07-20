Waldron Private Wealth LLC Cuts Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 34.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,152 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 13,707 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. First National Trust Co raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 3,684 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Arosa Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP now owns 124,050 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $14,638,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 168.6% in the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,613 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 10,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 24.8% in the first quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 9,272 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares during the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:COP opened at $110.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.29. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $86.87 and a 1 year high of $138.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $103.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.23.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $15.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.06 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 32.75% and a net margin of 20.21%. ConocoPhillips’s revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 26th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on COP shares. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $141.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $126.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In related news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total transaction of $102,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,665.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

