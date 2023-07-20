Waldron Private Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 33.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,915 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $12,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Park National Corp OH bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. Bell Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $358,000. Eagle Ridge Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 1,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Arkos Global Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 194.6% in the 4th quarter. Arkos Global Advisors now owns 12,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,022,000 after acquiring an additional 8,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 4,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJH opened at $273.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $72.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $217.39 and a fifty-two week high of $273.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $253.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $252.84.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.