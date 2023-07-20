WAX (WAXP) Market Capitalization Reaches $173.19 Million

WAX (WAXP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 19th. One WAX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0520 or 0.00000174 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, WAX has traded 5.3% higher against the dollar. WAX has a market cap of $173.19 million and approximately $4.15 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get WAX alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001264 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000036 BTC.

WAX Coin Profile

WAX is a coin. It was first traded on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 4,017,098,530 coins and its circulating supply is 3,329,333,898 coins. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WAX’s official website is wax.io. WAX’s official message board is wax-io.medium.com. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WAX

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency . WAX has a current supply of 4,016,560,060.8214316 with 3,328,795,433.273743 in circulation. The last known price of WAX is 0.05160237 USD and is down -0.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 66 active market(s) with $2,195,238.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wax.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WAX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.