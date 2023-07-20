Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Declares $0.40 Quarterly Dividend

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 19th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 1st.

Webster Financial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.5% per year over the last three years. Webster Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 26.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Webster Financial to earn $6.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.6%.

Webster Financial Stock Up 2.8 %

WBS stock traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $45.58. 2,135,136 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,353,148. The company has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Webster Financial has a twelve month low of $31.03 and a twelve month high of $56.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $666.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.96 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 28.33%. Webster Financial’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Webster Financial will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Webster Financial news, COO Luis Massiani sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total transaction of $596,320.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 115,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,291,752.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Webster Financial

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of Webster Financial by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 5,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Webster Financial by 7.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Webster Financial by 113.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Webster Financial by 1.4% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 47,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Webster Financial by 305.8% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $44.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $75.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.27.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial real estate and equipment financing, business banking, asset-based lending, and commercial services; public sector finance; mortgage warehouse financing; treasury management services; credit, deposit, and cash flow management services; and wealth management solutions to business owners and operators, including trust, asset management, financial planning, insurance, retirement, and investment products, as well as derivative, treasury, accounts payable, accounts receivable, and trade products and services.

Further Reading

