Wells Fargo & Company Increases NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Price Target to $245.00

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $200.00 to $245.00 in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 11.22% from the stock’s current price.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $183.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $217.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.33.
NXP Semiconductors Stock Down 1.5 %
NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $220.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.12, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.52. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $132.08 and a 1-year high of $224.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $191.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.28.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total transaction of $2,497,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,569 shares in the company, valued at $5,090,349.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 9,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,793,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $92,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 15,000 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total transaction of $2,497,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,090,349.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On NXP Semiconductors
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NXPI. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 6.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 29,411 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $5,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 5.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 390,891 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $72,356,000 after acquiring an additional 21,672 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 5.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,332 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 21.0% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,793,360 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,997,635,000 after purchasing an additional 210,979 shares during the period. 89.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NXP Semiconductors Company Profile
NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.
