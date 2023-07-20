Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Lee Danner & Bass Inc.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $2,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 494.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 72.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $46.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,013,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,007,139. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $35.25 and a one year high of $48.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.10. The stock has a market cap of $175.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.12.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The firm had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.11 billion. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

WFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.75 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.13.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

