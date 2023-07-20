Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd

PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 24.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,158 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company makes up approximately 1.4% of PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $2,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WFC. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 494.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WFC. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.75 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.13.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WFC traded up $0.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching $46.80. The company had a trading volume of 3,013,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,007,139. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.69 and its 200 day moving average is $42.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.12. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $35.25 and a twelve month high of $48.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

