Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) vs. Banco de Sabadell (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) Head-To-Head Analysis

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) and Banco de Sabadell (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) are both financial services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

72.1% of Wells Fargo & Company shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.8% of Banco de Sabadell shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Wells Fargo & Company shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Wells Fargo & Company and Banco de Sabadell, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wells Fargo & Company 0 7 7 1 2.60 Banco de Sabadell 0 3 1 0 2.25

Earnings & Valuation

Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus target price of $48.13, indicating a potential upside of 4.03%. Banco de Sabadell has a consensus target price of $1.05, indicating a potential downside of 17.97%. Given Wells Fargo & Company’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Wells Fargo & Company is more favorable than Banco de Sabadell.

This table compares Wells Fargo & Company and Banco de Sabadell’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wells Fargo & Company $82.86 billion 2.09 $13.18 billion $4.00 11.57 Banco de Sabadell N/A N/A N/A $0.08 16.13

Wells Fargo & Company has higher revenue and earnings than Banco de Sabadell. Wells Fargo & Company is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Banco de Sabadell, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Wells Fargo & Company and Banco de Sabadell’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wells Fargo & Company 16.18% 11.15% 0.96% Banco de Sabadell N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Wells Fargo & Company beats Banco de Sabadell on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management. The Consumer Banking and Lending segment offers diversified financial products and services for consumers and small businesses. Its financial products and services include checking and savings accounts, and credit and debit cards, as well as home, auto, personal, and small business lending services. The Commercial Banking segment provides financial solutions to private, family owned, and certain public companies. Its products and services include banking and credit products across various industry sectors and municipalities, secured lending and lease products, and treasury management services. The Corporate and Investment Banking segment offers a suite of capital markets, banking, and financial products and services to corporate, commercial real estate, government, and institutional clients. Its products and services comprise corporate banking, investment banking, treasury management, commercial real estate lending and servicing, equity, and fixed income solutions, as well as sales, trading, and research capabilities services. The Wealth and Investment Management segment provides personalized wealth management, brokerage, financial planning, lending, private banking, and trust and fiduciary products and services to affluent, high-net worth, and ultra-high-net worth clients. It also operates through financial advisors. Its serves to independent offices and consumer banks. The company was founded in 1852 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Banco de Sabadell

Banco de Sabadell, S.A. provides banking products and services to personal, business, and private customers in Spain and internationally. The company offers retail banking products, such as current and savings accounts, personal loans, cards, and mortgages. It also provides financial products and services to large and medium enterprises, SMEs, shops and self-employed workers, private individuals, and professionals; and consumer finance, asset management, and bancassurance services. In addition, the company offers corporate banking services, including financing services, transactional banking services, and other complex custom solutions in finance, treasury, and import/export, among others. Further, it provides insurance and pension products. Banco de Sabadell, S.A. was founded in 1881 and is based in Alicante, Spain.

