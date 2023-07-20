West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) PT Raised to C$144.00 at CIBC

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$126.00 to C$144.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 24.73% from the stock’s current price.
West Fraser Timber Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of WFG traded down C$0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$115.45. 113,290 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,592. The company has a market cap of C$9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 2.03. West Fraser Timber has a fifty-two week low of C$91.06 and a fifty-two week high of C$130.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.93, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 3.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$105.64 and its 200-day moving average is C$103.59.
West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported C($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.82 by C($1.52). The business had revenue of C$2.20 billion for the quarter. West Fraser Timber had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 10.26%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that West Fraser Timber will post 0.2592454 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
West Fraser Timber Company Profile
West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than West Fraser Timber
- American Airlines Beats Earnings, Thinking Of Buying?
- Is This The Top For D.R. Horton Stock?
- 3 Undervalued Large-Cap Stocks That Won’t Be for Long
- Johnson & Johnson’s Inflection Point: What it Means for Investors
- Should You Buy the Dip as Tides Change at Taiwan Semiconductor?
Receive News & Ratings for West Fraser Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Fraser Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.