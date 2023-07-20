Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on WABC. TheStreet lowered shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from $72.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

WABC traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $45.93. 250,136 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,635. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 0.60. Westamerica Bancorporation has a one year low of $35.52 and a one year high of $63.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.48.

Westamerica Bancorporation ( NASDAQ:WABC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $79.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.67 million. Westamerica Bancorporation had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 47.95%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Westamerica Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 123.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation during the second quarter worth $115,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation during the third quarter worth $147,000. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.39% of the company’s stock.

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

