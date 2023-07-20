Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:EMD)

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 21st.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.2% per year over the last three years.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Stock Performance

Shares of EMD stock opened at $8.85 on Thursday. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund has a 1 year low of $7.40 and a 1 year high of $9.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.65 and a 200 day moving average of $8.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 259,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,228,000 after buying an additional 16,450 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 56.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 17,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 6,442 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the first quarter valued at $140,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the first quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 3.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 257,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 8,683 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.05% of the company’s stock.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

