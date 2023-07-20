Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 664,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,044 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $20,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WY. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 125.4% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter worth $28,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $34.27 on Thursday. Weyerhaeuser has a 1 year low of $27.36 and a 1 year high of $37.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.00 and its 200-day moving average is $31.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $25.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 1.50.

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.09. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 14.07%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. Weyerhaeuser’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

In other news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 5,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total transaction of $163,220.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 154,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,417,649.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 5,719 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total value of $163,220.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 154,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,417,649.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 1,781 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $53,430.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 160,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,815,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.67.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

