Whitbread (LON:WTB) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3,135.67

Whitbread plc (LON:WTB – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,135.67 ($41.00) and traded as high as GBX 3,366 ($44.01). Whitbread shares last traded at GBX 3,352 ($43.83), with a volume of 355,320 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on WTB shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($52.30) price target on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,920 ($51.26) price target on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($52.30) price objective on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,902.86 ($51.03).

Get Whitbread alerts:

Whitbread Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,337.85 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3,137.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.44, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of £6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,482.48, a P/E/G ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.08.

Whitbread Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were given a dividend of GBX 49.80 ($0.65) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.59%. This is an increase from Whitbread’s previous dividend of $24.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. Whitbread’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,401.46%.

In other news, insider Hemant Patel sold 5,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,271 ($42.77), for a total transaction of £175,194.76 ($229,072.65). Insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Whitbread Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates hotels with rooms in the United Kingdom; Middle East; and Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands. The company operates restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands in the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Whitbread Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitbread and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.