Whitbread (LON:WTB) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3,135.67

Whitbread plc (LON:WTB – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,135.67 ($41.00) and traded as high as GBX 3,366 ($44.01). Whitbread shares last traded at GBX 3,352 ($43.83), with a volume of 355,320 shares traded.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have commented on WTB shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($52.30) price target on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,920 ($51.26) price target on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($52.30) price objective on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,902.86 ($51.03).
Whitbread Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,337.85 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3,137.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.44, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of £6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,482.48, a P/E/G ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.08.
Whitbread Increases Dividend
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Hemant Patel sold 5,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,271 ($42.77), for a total transaction of £175,194.76 ($229,072.65). Insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.
Whitbread Company Profile
Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates hotels with rooms in the United Kingdom; Middle East; and Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands. The company operates restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands in the United Kingdom.
