WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) Trading Up 4.4%

WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW – Get Free Report) shares traded up 4.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.35 and last traded at $8.35. 258,840 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 385,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.00.

WideOpenWest Stock Up 5.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $715.54 million, a P/E ratio of -15.38 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $172.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.27 million. WideOpenWest had a negative net margin of 6.58% and a negative return on equity of 8.15%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that WideOpenWest, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WideOpenWest

About WideOpenWest

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in WideOpenWest during the second quarter worth $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in WideOpenWest by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 71.3% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. 88.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. The company's video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

Featured Articles

