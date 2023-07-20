WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) Trading Up 4.4%

WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW – Get Free Report) shares traded up 4.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.35 and last traded at $8.35. 258,840 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 385,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.00.
The firm has a market cap of $715.54 million, a P/E ratio of -15.38 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.
WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $172.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.27 million. WideOpenWest had a negative net margin of 6.58% and a negative return on equity of 8.15%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that WideOpenWest, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.
WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. The company's video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.
