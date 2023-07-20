Wintrust Financial’s (WTFC) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Stephens

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Stephens in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $90.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Stephens’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.59% from the company’s current price.

WTFC has been the subject of several other research reports. DA Davidson cut their target price on Wintrust Financial from $84.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Wintrust Financial from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group lowered their price target on Wintrust Financial from $76.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Wintrust Financial from $87.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.10.

Wintrust Financial Stock Performance

Shares of WTFC stock traded up $0.46 on Thursday, hitting $83.65. 48,931 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 551,029. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.19. Wintrust Financial has a one year low of $57.48 and a one year high of $97.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wintrust Financial ( NASDAQ:WTFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.38. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 22.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Wintrust Financial will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Timothy Crane purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.87 per share, with a total value of $91,305.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,599,575.09. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wintrust Financial

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WTFC. Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 26,826.5% in the 4th quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 949,160 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,224,000 after buying an additional 945,635 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,463,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,595,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 148.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 883,347 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,661,000 after buying an additional 528,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 10,078.4% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 509,226 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 504,223 shares in the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

