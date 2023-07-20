Wintrust Financial’s (WTFC) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Stephens

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Stephens in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $90.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Stephens’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.59% from the company’s current price.
WTFC has been the subject of several other research reports. DA Davidson cut their target price on Wintrust Financial from $84.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Wintrust Financial from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group lowered their price target on Wintrust Financial from $76.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Wintrust Financial from $87.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.10.
Wintrust Financial Stock Performance
Shares of WTFC stock traded up $0.46 on Thursday, hitting $83.65. 48,931 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 551,029. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.19. Wintrust Financial has a one year low of $57.48 and a one year high of $97.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.79.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, CEO Timothy Crane purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.87 per share, with a total value of $91,305.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,599,575.09. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wintrust Financial
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WTFC. Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 26,826.5% in the 4th quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 949,160 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,224,000 after buying an additional 945,635 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,463,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,595,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 148.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 883,347 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,661,000 after buying an additional 528,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 10,078.4% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 509,226 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 504,223 shares in the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wintrust Financial Company Profile
Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Wintrust Financial
- Will a Decrease in Housing Starts Hurt Homebuilder Stocks?
- Panama’s Copa Airlines Soars in Buy Zone Post-Analyst Upgrades
- Is Cohu Inc. One of the Cheapest Chip Stocks Around?
- Is This The Top For Tesla Stock?
- ASML Will Test New Highs, Earnings Leave No Doubt
Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.