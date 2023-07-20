WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EPS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $47.66

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EPS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $47.66 and last traded at $47.65, with a volume of 5685 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.45.

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $727.50 million, a PE ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.67 and a 200-day moving average of $44.20.

Get WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund during the first quarter worth $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000.

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree Earnings 500 Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Earnings 500 Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of earnings-generating companies within the large-capitalization segment of the United States stock market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.