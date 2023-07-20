WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EPS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EPS – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 343,749 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 818% from the previous session’s volume of 37,465 shares.The stock last traded at $48.06 and had previously closed at $48.02.

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.67 and a 200-day moving average of $44.20. The firm has a market cap of $725.23 million, a P/E ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 1.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. grew its stake in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 1,480,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,558,000 after purchasing an additional 46,126 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,438,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,798,000 after acquiring an additional 470,915 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund during the 1st quarter worth $39,983,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 673,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,467,000 after acquiring an additional 184,381 shares during the period. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 571,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,971,000 after acquiring an additional 8,348 shares during the period.

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree Earnings 500 Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Earnings 500 Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of earnings-generating companies within the large-capitalization segment of the United States stock market.

