WNS (NYSE:WNS) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.21-$4.45 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.30 billion-$1.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.32 billion.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. VNET Group reiterated a maintains rating on shares of WNS in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on WNS from $97.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com downgraded WNS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Barrington Research upped their target price on WNS from $97.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on WNS from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $102.56.

WNS Price Performance

Shares of WNS opened at $72.70 on Thursday. WNS has a 12-month low of $67.34 and a 12-month high of $94.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 26.73, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WNS

WNS ( NYSE:WNS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.06. WNS had a return on equity of 21.68% and a net margin of 11.22%. The business had revenue of $305.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.96 million. Analysts anticipate that WNS will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of WNS by 802.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 375,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,950,000 after buying an additional 333,555 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of WNS by 11.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 903,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,199,000 after buying an additional 92,630 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WNS in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of WNS by 758.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 23,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after buying an additional 20,359 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in shares of WNS by 6.8% in the first quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 374,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,877,000 after buying an additional 23,920 shares during the period.

WNS Company Profile

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; Hi-tech and professional services; and banking and financial services.

Featured Articles

