Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) Shares Down 6.5%

Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) shares were down 6.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $63.32 and last traded at $63.50. Approximately 1,068,244 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 2,801,507 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.94.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WOLF shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on Wolfspeed from $60.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. TheStreet downgraded Wolfspeed from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Wolfspeed from $80.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Wolfspeed from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Wolfspeed in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wolfspeed presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 4.22. The firm has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.61 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.33.

Wolfspeed ( NYSE:WOLF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.06. Wolfspeed had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 20.14%. The business had revenue of $228.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.54 million. On average, analysts expect that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John B. Replogle bought 10,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $47.54 per share, with a total value of $502,307.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 81,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,869,993.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director John B. Replogle purchased 10,566 shares of Wolfspeed stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $47.54 per share, for a total transaction of $502,307.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 81,405 shares in the company, valued at $3,869,993.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregg A. Lowe purchased 5,450 shares of Wolfspeed stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.94 per share, with a total value of $250,373.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 524,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,111,838.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WOLF. Tobam purchased a new position in Wolfspeed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Wolfspeed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 133.5% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Wolfspeed in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies Europe, China, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

