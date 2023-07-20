Workiva (NYSE:WK) Reaches New 1-Year High at $107.45

Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $107.45 and last traded at $107.16, with a volume of 264936 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $106.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Workiva in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Workiva from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Workiva from $100.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Workiva from $77.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Workiva has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.67.

Get Workiva alerts:

Workiva Trading Down 3.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 381.76, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of -46.43 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.99.

Insider Transactions at Workiva

Workiva ( NYSE:WK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $150.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.42 million. Workiva had a negative net margin of 21.24% and a negative return on equity of 4,861.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Workiva Inc. will post -2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael M. Crow sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total value of $351,610.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,149,563.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Michael M. Crow sold 3,500 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total transaction of $351,610.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,443 shares in the company, valued at $1,149,563.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 3,511 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total value of $332,491.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,971,876.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Workiva

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Workiva by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,328,052 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $336,722,000 after purchasing an additional 33,593 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Workiva by 23.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,022,057 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $199,426,000 after purchasing an additional 564,500 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Workiva by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,985,617 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $166,733,000 after purchasing an additional 227,006 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Workiva by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,705,027 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $143,171,000 after purchasing an additional 46,112 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Workiva by 0.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,552,388 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $158,982,000 after purchasing an additional 11,041 shares during the period. 83.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Workiva

(Get Free Report)

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.