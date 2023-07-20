Xerox Holdings Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:XRX)

Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 20th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the information technology services provider on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.40%.

Xerox has a dividend payout ratio of 58.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Xerox to earn $1.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.8%.

Shares of XRX traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.63. The company had a trading volume of 194,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,523,040. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.60 and a beta of 1.68. Xerox has a twelve month low of $11.80 and a twelve month high of $19.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.81 and its 200-day moving average is $15.40.

Xerox ( NYSE:XRX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Xerox had a positive return on equity of 8.17% and a negative net margin of 2.73%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Xerox will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Suzan Morno-Wade sold 5,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $95,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,184. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jacques-Edouard Gueden sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.61, for a total value of $156,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,031.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Suzan Morno-Wade sold 5,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $95,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,184. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,980 shares of company stock worth $427,340 over the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Xerox by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 560,997 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,315,000 after buying an additional 94,090 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Xerox in the 1st quarter worth $604,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xerox by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,887 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,654 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Xerox by 24.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,232 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xerox by 12.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,121 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 1,807 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Xerox in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xerox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

