Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) Shares Down 7.8%

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report) shares fell 7.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $22.00 and last traded at $22.01. 235,481 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 728,530 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on XMTR. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Xometry from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Xometry from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Xometry from $40.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.10.

Xometry Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 5.73 and a current ratio of 5.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.03. The firm has a market cap of $986.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.34 and a beta of -0.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

Xometry ( NASDAQ:XMTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.02. Xometry had a negative net margin of 18.46% and a negative return on equity of 18.73%. The business had revenue of $105.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.71 million. On average, analysts expect that Xometry, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Peter Goguen sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $171,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 193,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,737,393.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 19.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xometry

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XMTR. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Xometry by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Xometry by 816.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 206,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,578,000 after purchasing an additional 183,696 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Xometry by 343.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 10,865 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Xometry by 238.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 16,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xometry by 136.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,255,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,138,000 after purchasing an additional 725,280 shares in the last quarter.

Xometry Company Profile

Xometry, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides computer numerical control manufacturing, sheet metal forming, and sheet cutting; 3D printing, including fused deposition modeling, direct metal laser sintering, PolyJet, stereolithography, selective laser sintering, binder jetting, carbon digital light synthesis, and multi jet fusion; and die casting, stamping, injection molding, urethane casting, tube cutting, and tube bending, as well as finishing services, rapid prototyping, and high-volume production services.

See Also

